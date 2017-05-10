Here are the Italian universities that lead to a higher pay check

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.05.10

The number one Italian university that helps graduated students earn a higher salary, is Bocconi of Milan. With an annual gross salary of €35,000, for graduates of the school, between the ages of 25 – 34. Against a national average of a little more than €30,000. In second place, another campus located in the capital of Italy’s Lombardy region, Milan’s Politecnico, with €33,000. In third place, Rome’s Università Cattolica del Sacro Cuore (nearly €32,500). These data were reported by the Observatory of Job Pricing. Which also highlighted the benefit of attending a private institution. Despite the higher tuition costs, it appears that these schools lead to an economic return that is 18% higher than state schools and 6% higher than polytechnic institutes.