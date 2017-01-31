Here are the countries for studying to be a top manager

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.01.31

Where do the most skilled managers come from? France and the United States. At least, that is what the Alma Mater Index 2017 published by Times Higher Education, says. This is the annual ranking that classifies the 100 best universities for training leaders of the most powerful 500 multinationals in the world. Number one on the list is Harvard University, with as many as 26 ex-students being advanced to CEO of a prestigious company. Followed by Stanford University, with 12 ex-students holding high positions. Third place went to Ecoles des Hautes Etudes Commerciales (HEC) of Paris, which classifies France as the European leader for training top managers. Thus, the top ten on the list alternate between schools from France and the U.S. One Chinese school, however, the Wuhan University, made it to the top 10, receiving 7th place. Italy saw two schools included in the ranking, with Politecnico of Milan (25th) and University of Rome “La Sapienza” (77th).