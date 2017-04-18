Here are the citizens over-100 throughout the world

by Ivano Abbadessa - 2017.04.18

After the death of Italian Emma Morano, it’s a Jamaican woman who holds the record for oldest person in the world. Violet Brown, was born Marach 10, 1900. And, with her 117 years, she has been officially recognized as the oldest living person in the world. In the classification created by Gerontology Research Group, in second place there is Nabi Tajima, the Japanese woman who can proudly claim 116 years. And third place is also held by a Japanese woman, Chiyo Miyako. Spanish grandmother from Cordoba, Ana Rubio Vela, born october 29, 1901, with her 115 years, is the oldest woman in Europe.