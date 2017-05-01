Her dream of playing violin is no longer prohibited

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.05.01

Listening to Beethoven’s Ode to Joy performed by a 10-year old violinist with a bionic forearm is enough to give anyone the chills. Isabella Nicola, despite her serious handicap, was able to realize her dream of becoming a musician, thanks to 5 students of bioengineering at George Mason University. Who accepted the challenge of creating a mechanical limb with the precision and sensibility to play a musical instrument. And it appears that they won the bet, thanks to the help of a 3-D printer. Seeing as Isabella is able not only to play her violin, but can do so with ease. Her shocking pink prosthesis is made of plastic, light weight, manageable and adaptable. Essential characteristics for helping this little girl turn into a musical prodigy, who is playing better each day.

