Hepatitis A outbreak across Europe

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.03.15

Since February 2016, 287 confirmed hepatitis A cases infected with three distinct strains of sub-genotype IA virus have been reported by 13 EU countries. Including 179 between June 2016 and February 2017, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control. Most cases are reported among adult men who have sex with men (MSM), with only nine women affected. An epidemic that involved also Italy, where 69 cases were reported between August 2016 and February 2017 in 9 regions. Even in this country most cases were reported among men (87%) and especially among MSM (68%). Risk communication and vaccination are the two most effective ways to combat this problem, according to the Italian National Health Institute (ISS), which has recently released some useful indications about the matter.