Head hunters for banks in London allergic to provincialism

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.04.04

To start a career in the City, “image” counts more than a super-impressive college degree. In fact, as many as 81% of individuals involved in recruiting for the major banks in London, admitted to rejecting candidates with provincial accents, outdated clothing and unrefined manners, regardless of the quality of their resumes. A selection process that according to Ngo Stutton Trust, risks blocking social mobility in this particular sector. Because the fact of the matter is that it damages aspiring bankers and financial managers that come from rural areas, and more often than not, disadvantaged family situations.