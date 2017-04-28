He makes a living selling waffles and hot dogs depite a disability

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.04.28

Given that no-one offers me a job, I’ll invent one myself. These were the thoughts of Julien Paglia, a young French man with physical disabilities when with his father he decided to start up Chez Jules. A food truck from which delicious snacks are concocted daily: from traditional French waffles to more classic sandwiches and pasta portions. Inside the truck, everything is designed to be made with just one hand. The sandwiches are vacuum-packed by a local manufacturer. The “pasta box” just needs to be warmed up. The waffle dough comes in powdered form and only requires mixing with water at the last moment. Last of all the coffee is pre-measured in the cups.