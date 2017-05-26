He is the youngest transgender musician in the world

by Angelica Basile - 2017.05.26

He is only 21 and is already the most famous transgender musician on the Web. His name is Jaimie Wilson, he is American and has become famous on social networks not just because of his great talent but also because he has shared the events that led him to change gender. The most clicked-on photos are the before and after hormonal therapy ones. On one side, there is the photo of a young girl in a bikini and on the other that of a young man with a perfectly toned physique completely at ease in a masculine body. There is more besides. One of the most clicked-on amongst the 200,000 following him everyday is the video in which Jaimie records his female voice with the phone and his current one, live, deep and masculine. The same voice that has brought him increasing fame, also down to the careful selection of texts, also written by the young American. He states, “I tell the story of my life on the social media, a life that changed radically three years ago, given that I decided to become what I felt I was at age eighteen. Even though no one believed it, I was beautiful and feminine. Yet I felt like I was a man that which I finally am today”.