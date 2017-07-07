He is the pioneer of the wheelchair with respirator

Related:

The ironic video against the stereotypes on wheelchair users "A.A.A. wanted everyday life in media that’s what we hope for. Everywhere I see things that I don’t like common places and waterwork”, they sing in the parody of a famous Italian song. The video by Maria Chiara and Elena Paolini, sisters on wheelchairs from Senigallia, who are also the Read More.

Prison without bars for Chinese children with disabilities Every year, in China, approximately 10,000 children are abandoned by their families due to illness or disabilities. They are called canfei: useless individuals, who cause shame. To the point that, in the most rural areas, those who are disabled (85 million) are treated worse than social outcasts. A phenomenon that old Read More.

Individuals with Tourette’s Syndrome at high risk of suicide Individuals with Tourette’s Syndrome are exposed to a higher risk of suicide than others. At least, this is what has emerged from a study conducted by the Karolinska Institute, that monitored a vast sample of individuals with this neurological disturbance that is characterized by uncontrollable facial and verbal ticks. In facat, Read More.

EU launch the competition for the 2018 Access City Award The European Commission is launching the competition for the 2018 Access City Award. European cities over 50 000 inhabitants will have the opportunity to present their activities and strategies designed to make cities barrier-free, better places for everyone to live and work. The deadline for applications is 11 September 2017. Read More.

How many people with disabilities are employed in the U.S. The U.S. Department of Labor said that 17.9% of Americans with disabilities were employed in 2016. That represents a 0.4% increase over the previous year and comes as the general population saw a boost of just 0.3% during the same period, according to the report. Nonetheless, the Labor Department noted Read More.