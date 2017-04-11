He is the only head of state in a wheelchair

by Ivano Abbadessa - 2017.04.11

Lenin Moreno, in addition to being the new president-elect of Ecuador, is the only current head of state who moves around by wheelchair. Hence, his being a paraplegic will make him one of the most influential and visible ambassadors for individuals with disabilities. Moreno, the Socialist candidate, won the election in a close, neck-to-neck race with the Conservative candidate, Guillermo Lasso, and he officially took the place of outgoing president, Rafael Correa. Political analysts have shared different opinions about his mandate, which will officially begin next month. But, they all agree on one thing: he will be an important point of reference for the rights of all disabled people, promising to work tirelessly on their behalf to find solutions to the social problems with which they are faced, within his country and throughout the world.