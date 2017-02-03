Having a baby after cancer is possible

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.02.03

Fertility is one of the most delicate aspects related to cancer. Its treatment, in fact, can compromise patients’ fertility: about 10% of all cancer cases occur in women aged under 45. Among them, the desire for motherhood and the need to preserve their reproductive potential are very strong. For example thanks to the cryopreservation of oocytes. This is why the Instituto Valenciano de Infertility (IVI) decided to dedicate the World Cancer Day to this theme, in order to raise awareness among the female population living with cancer. Some data concerning the situation in Italy were also widespread: in this Country, in recent years, the total number of patients increased alarmingly: from 2 million and 244 thousand in 2006 to over 3 million in 2016 (it is estimated that in 2020 they will be 4.5 million). Every day about 1,000 people receive a diagnosis of cancer.