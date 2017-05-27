Happiness is a public good in Spain

Happiness is a public good in Spainby Maria Luisa La Marca - 2017.05.27
Does a place exist where everyone is happy? We will know in 4 years when we have the results of the Spanish project “Viles pel benestar” aimed at transforming a number of cities in kingdoms of well-being. The project, promoted by the University of Barcellona, will be trialled in two municipalities of the Province of Gerona, Hosstalric and Breda. They will involve citizens of all ages in recreational, accompaniment and psychosocial orientation activities, aimed at creating a public emotional culture. The aim is to relieve the daily tensions and stress suffered by an increasing number of Spanish citizens. Particularly the young. So much so, that suicide became the main cause of death in Spanish youths in 2014. Whilst in Catalogna alone in 2015, the number of mental health drugs was 15.5 million and 30% of visits to family doctors were for mental health reasons.
