Happiness is a public good in Spain

The company that focuses on cats to increase its productivity Cats welcome in the office. This is the anti-stress solution profered by the Japanese company Ferray &Co designed for employees suffering from burnout. Each of them can clock in with their beloved feline, keep him on the desk, take care of him, play with him and get him purring. All Read More.

On Cannes red carpet the beautiful model with vitiligo Winnie Harlow, the top model with vitiligo, has made her way along the Cannes red carpet on occasion of the 70th edition of the prestigious Film Festival. She performed during the second evening of the event (18 May), in a breathtaking royal blue gown for the presentation of Loveless, the Read More.

The three principle causes of death among young people throughout the world 1.2 million adolescents die in the world each year. To denounce this figure is the World Health Organization (WHO). Also listing the three leading cause of these numerous deaths. In order, there are automobile accidents, infections/respiratory illnesses, and suicide. The majority of deaths occur in Africa and southeast Asia. As Read More.

Despite having HIV they will live until retirement Today, a 21-year old individual who is HIV positive has a life expectancy of 78 years, almost as long as his/her healthy peers. This reason data emerged in a study published in The Lancet undertaken by a team of researchers from the University of Bristol, using a sample of 88,500 Read More.

A young man invents a bra that can save many women’s lives Julian Rios Cantu, an 18-year-old Mexican boy invented Eva, a hi-tech bra that might be able to identify early symptoms of breast cancer. Enabling women who wear it to benefit from early intervention. Julian was only 13 when his mom died of breast cancer, despite having had a double mastectomy. Read More.