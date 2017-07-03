Handshakes forbidden in hospital wards

Handshakes forbidden in hospital wardsby Beatrice Credi - 2017.07.03
A simple nod of the head, a smile, or, at most, a pat on the back, but physicians have been amply warned: no more handshaking in the hospital. This behavior is becoming more diffuse in the USA and Great Britain, where this traditional greeting is being abolished by healthcare personnel, due to its contribution to the spreading of illnesses and hospital-borne infections, such as Clostridium difficile, one of the most dangerous – in addition to other complications such as resistance of micro-organisms whereby they develop a resistance over time to a pharmacological treatment that was originally effective. Hence, the creation of the so-called “handshake-free zone”, especially in maternity and pediatric wards where the gesture is severely forbidden. A measure that might seem strange or drastic at first, and one which will undoubtedly require strong behavioral modification, but one which the experts assure can protect the health of patients and healthcare workers at a cost of almost zero.
No existing proof of vaccine-autism link
The vaccine-autism correlation has not yet been definitively proven. Precisely for this reason, the Court of Appeal of Salerno, Italy, accepted the Ministry of Health’s challenge to an earlier sentence pronounced by the judges in that same city. The earlier sentence had been in favor of a father whose son Read More.
Italian association of pharmacists proposes in-store vaccinations
Public vaccinations directly in pharmacies. Federfarma and Sunifar in the region of Lombardy, Italy, have proposed point-of-sale vaccinations. In the hands of expert, professional nurses, of course, who are already allowed to be present in pharmacies, according to an Italian law (d.lgs 153/2009). The pharmacists’ Federation and union distributed a Read More.
Flip-flopped lifestyles have see retirees more active than young workers
Forget the image of the 30 or 40-something who runs from the office to the health club to work out for hours. In reality, the young worker of today is more sedentary than his/her elderly, retired colleague. Compared to the over-70 category, they are seated 30 minutes more each day. Read More.
Severe rules and new technology not enough to fight traffic deaths
There is an historic increase in accidental deaths around the world. Especially those resulting from accidents on the road: +10% over the last fifteen years. At least, this is what was documented in a large-scale study that was highlighted in the pages of Stever Casner’s book “Careful: A User’s Guide to Read More.
Fewer children in the Netherlands vaccinated
The number of babies and children in the Netherlands being given the standard childhood vaccinations has fallen by 0.5% for the third year in a row. The drop in the vaccination rate means the risk of an outbreak of measles in the Netherlands has increased, the public health institute RIVM Read More.
Absolutely prohibited esthetic surgery for under-18 year olds
Prohibit esthetic surgery for under-18 year olds. This drastic measure has been advanced by the Council of Bioethics in Enlgand, allarmed by the boom in operations undertaken for minors as young as 8 years old, for superficial reasons. A trend caused by at least three factors. First. Videogames and apps Read More.