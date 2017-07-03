Handshakes forbidden in hospital wards

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.07.03

A simple nod of the head, a smile, or, at most, a pat on the back, but physicians have been amply warned: no more handshaking in the hospital. This behavior is becoming more diffuse in the USA and Great Britain, where this traditional greeting is being abolished by healthcare personnel, due to its contribution to the spreading of illnesses and hospital-borne infections, such as Clostridium difficile, one of the most dangerous – in addition to other complications such as resistance of micro-organisms whereby they develop a resistance over time to a pharmacological treatment that was originally effective. Hence, the creation of the so-called “handshake-free zone”, especially in maternity and pediatric wards where the gesture is severely forbidden. A measure that might seem strange or drastic at first, and one which will undoubtedly require strong behavioral modification, but one which the experts assure can protect the health of patients and healthcare workers at a cost of almost zero.