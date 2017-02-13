Handbook points out ridiculous falsehoods spread about EU

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.02.13

Everything you think you know about the EU is false! That’s the idea behind the handbook ”Europe First”. Written by the Radicali Italiani, it aims to poke fun at all of the cliches surrounding the EU. From the euro to the common market, the publication contains facts that fly in the face of all the lies that have circulated regarding the issue. An effort to use concrete evidence to convince the last of the euro-skeptics in Italy. Who, in any event, are decreasing. The fact is that a recent figure published on the percentage of the Italian population that is against leaving the European Union, shows that the number is increasing, and at present, has reached almost 50%.