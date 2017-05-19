Half a century of mixed marriages has changed America

Half a century of mixed marriages has changed Americaby Beatrice Credi - 2017.05.19
Fifty years after the historical ruling in the Loving v. Virginia case, mixed marriages account for 17% of the total in the United States. A number that is five times higher than that recorded in 1967, the year in which the United States Supreme Court established that mixed-race marriages would be legal across the country in the above-cited case. According to new findings by the Pew Research Center, the greatest increase is amongst the Afro-American population. In this case, the percentage of men and women who reach the altar with someone of a different race has tripled to arrive at 18%. However, Asians and Spanish and Latin Americans are overall more likely to fall into this category. The likelihood of having a spouse of another race also seems to increase with higher levels of study for the husband or wife. Most of these couples are in fact graduates.
