Halal travel opens borders for Muslim tourists

Telephone booths make a come-back for special project on immigrant stories What if you walked into a telephone booth, picked up the receiver, and found an immigrant on the other end who told you his/her story? Aman Mojadidi an artist from Afghanistan came up with the idea and together with Public company Times Square Arts, was able to realize this social

New tool to monitor EU actions for integration The European Website on Integration is releasing an online tool to monitor the progress of its implementation, one year later (June 2016) that the European Commission launched the Action Plan for the Integration of Third Country Nationals. Designed as a dashboard, the website provides at a glance an overview of

How many immigrants there are in the European Union In 2015, a total of 4.7 million people immigrated to one of the 28 Member States of the European Union, while at least 2.8 million emigrants were reported to have left an EU Member State. Half of the immigrants (2.4 million) were non-EU citizens. In total, on 1 January 2016,

Here is why videogames help immigrant children adjust Videogames act as instruments of integration for refugees who are minors. At least, this is the result of an experiment undertaken by New York university on a sample of Syrian children and adolescents, refugees in a Turkish refugee camp. Letting them play for a few hours each day with consoles

Austria bans the burka as part of new migrant law Austrian lawmakers have approved a ban on the burka amongst a series of other controversial steps to integrate migrants. The measure was backed by both of the ruling parties, on Tuesday, in spite of political turbulence that has divided the governing coalition in recent days. Starting in October, police will