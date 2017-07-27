Guidelines for the care of immigrants who arrive in Italy

Related:

The European Court of Justice rejects attempts to skirt immigration laws The European Court of Justice (ECJ) taught a lesson to those in Italy who thought they could get around immigration laws, clarifying once again, that it is useless to try and pull the wool over the court’s eyes when trying to find solutions to complex issues. The judges in Luxemburg, Read More.

Significant decrease in the number of asylum seekers in Switzerland Switzerland is no longer a refuge for refugees who can reach Western Europe from the other side of the world. The Swiss Agency for migration, have said that from the beginning of January 2017 only 9,123 applications for asylum were processed, the lowest figure since 2010. The main countries of Read More.

How many Italian municipalities do host immigrants "Less than 50% of the total number of Italian municipalities host immigrants." This was reported by the Minister of the Interior during the question time that was held yesterday at the Chamber of Deputies. During which it emerged that only 3,153 local realities give or have given hospitality to newcomers. Read More.

It is sad to deny citizenship as a birth-right and still welcome the barges The Italian Government’s about face on citizenship as a birth-right is the price we could pay for the unresolved immigration emergency in the Mediterranean. To add insult to injury or allow the defeat of the honest versus dishonest, we will give up a modernized system designed to streamline the procedures for Read More.

Behind the boatloads of immigrants is an uncomfortable and unknown story Behind the migratory aggression that has unfolded for weeks now, taking its toll on Italy, there is another undesirable scenario unfolding. Of which few people speak, and of which even less are aware. Centered entirely on Africa. Or, more precisely, sub-Saharan Africa. A hazy line of demarcation that goes on Read More.