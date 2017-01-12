Guide dog posts master’s day to day online

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.01.12

Kika is a special guide dog. He has a camera installed on his collar and a Twitter account that he manages as he strolls through the streets of London. This is no joke. He actually osts videos, writes comments, and posts photos. Obviously, with the help of his owner, Amit Patel, a young boy who lost his sight in 2012 due to an illness. It was his idea provide his inseparable, indispensable 4-legged friend with a Go-Pro. In this way, the frenetic life of a hearing impaired individual in the largest metropolitan jungle in Europe can be shared. In fact, Kika’s video allows people with sight to appreciated what it’s like for a person who is truly in the dark, to navigate among thousands of obstacles and potentially dangerous situations. “London is a scary place – Amit explains – try to imagine someone turning you around numerous times in Trafalgar Square, and then leaving you there, alone, to try and find your way to the street “. E questo This sense of being lost and insecure is actually transmitted through the way a dog walks.