Grillo’s latest more like political defeat than act of madness

by Guido Bolaffi - 2017.01.12

Luckily, transformation does not always pay. At least, not in Europe. As we have just seen by the less than stellar image created in Brussels by 5 Star Party leader, Beppe Grillo. Who was asked to leave after only 24 hours of having warmed his seat at the table with super-Europeans and the outspoken Liberals, headed up by cunning Belgian politician Guy Verhofstadt. Actually, the second time he’s been ousted, even though the first time was less noisy, but no less significant, when it came down after a long courtship with Green Party’s Daniel Cohn-Bendit.

A perfectly beautiful political coup. Mistakenly and hastily labeled by many as the perverse result of unprincipled “Grilloism”. But, instead, it should be seen for what it is: the most recent, resounding signal of the strategic impass, that thanks to Brexit, has unveiled the anti-European populists of the Old Continent. Whom after a brief moment of euphoria over the exit of The Channel, have, in any event, had to come to terms with a considerable shift in public opinion. That, having been negatively impacted by the confusion and lack of decisive action on the part of Great Britain, seems to be paying always less attention to the warnings of Eurosceptics, after a good 7 months have passed since Britain’s “exit” from the EU. And, who, as demonstrated by the recently published survey released by France’s Institut français d’opinion publique (IFOP) in September (2016) and the Gallup survey in December (2016), is always more tempted to want to hold on to what is still left of Europe, not so much, or quite a bit, depending on one’s perspective. Starting with the Euro.

A change in the wind’s direction that, even given the possibility of elections in Italy, hinted to the 5 Star folks that perhaps it was better to shake the Euro-phobic campaign loose, seeing as it did not seem to be of significant value, politically speaking. And despite a transversal Left-Right axis, not being able to marry either the socialists or populists, they thought it would be better to strike a marriage of convenience with the Liberals, who, in turn, thanks to the newcomers would have moved up a notch from fourth to third place in the European Parliament. As they say in Latin, a type of do ut des (aka, I’ll scratch your back if…) that got off to a bad start and finished even worse.