“Green” solution for fighting insomnia

by Angelica Basile - 2017.02.08

Great advice for insomnia sufferers: a simple weekend of camping might be an effective solution, even long lasting. At least that’s what a team of researchers from the University of Colorado reported in their study recently published in Current Biology. Data revealed that 2 days spent outside can be sufficient for re-setting one’s bilogical clock. In addition to the circadian rythm that regulates sleeping and waking time within a 24-hour period. The benefits go beyond just having contact with nature, but include a real form of “detox” from artificial light, that takes place when Smartphones and tablets are kept out of the picture. In fact, within the context of the study, these objects were recognized as the declared enemies of quality “down-time”. To the point that participants of the study were prohibited from having any contact with them, and with any other items, such as flashlights, that had some type of illumination. The participants, all of whom had complained of enormous difficulty falling asleep, were forced to go to bed at dark. This allowed them to give in to sleep with little trouble. But, that’s not all: having gone home, after a week of sleeping in a tent, living a rustic existence, and performing daily activities to a timeframe dictated by nature, they continued to have regular sleep patterns at the same time each night, in the comfort and warmth of their own beds.