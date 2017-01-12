Greece is back again, starting with the homeless

by Editorial Staff - 2017.01.12

In Athens, there is a new bus that brings showers to the homeless. The initiative was born of a collaboration between a state operated business, a private enterprise, and a a Greek not-profit organization (Praksis). They decided to transform a bus that was functioning as a normal Greek public transportation vehicle (up until early 2016) – into a comfortable room on wheels, with three showers. The bus travels throughout the streets of Athens, particularly in the areas that are more heavily populated with street people. In addition to showers, assistance and medical services are available. Users are supplied with towels, soap, razors, shaving cream and clean clothes. Social welfare assistant are also available for listening to the needs of the homeless and offering them advice and information.