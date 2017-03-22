Grants to Italian graduates who want to study in the Silicon Valley

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.03.22

BEST, Business Exchange and Student Training, program offers Italian graduates the opportunity to study in the Silicon Valley. This program, born in 2007 with the aim to promote cultural exchanges between Italy and the US, in fact, provides for the academic year 2017-2018, at least 3 grants for the participation in a training course lasting a total of six months, in order to promote youth entrepreneurship. Italian talents, in the first quarter, will attend intensive courses in “Entrepreneurship and Management” at the Santa Clara University in California and then will attend an internship in one of the American companies operating in the Silicon Valley. Moreover, when they come back to their Motherland, a mentorship period will be available to help them implement their business idea.