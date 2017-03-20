Grandmother’s intuition enables early perception of children’s autism risk

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.03.20

Grandmothers are the most precious resource when it comes to early diagnosis of autism in young children. More important than any other medical exam. According to a recent study published in Autism, grandmas in particular (compared to other family members) tend to pick up on signs of possible autism 5 months earlier than others. There are principally two reasons for this. First. Almost a given, it depends on the fact that they spend more time with the grandchildren, due to the work constraints of the parents, and due to increasing difficulty in finding a place in day care centers.Second, has to do with the fact that there is more of a tendency among parents to deny any possible form of autism, according to the experts. Therefore, mom and dad are less apt to seek medical advice. The wise grandmothers, on the other hand, do not close their eyes and are more sensitive to picking up on early warning signs. Much to the benefit of the kids, who are then able to receive specific and timely interventions.