Google Maps adds wheelchair accessibility information

by Editorial Staff - 2017.01.17

A small change to Google Maps could make a big difference for people with disabilities. Alongside information about a business’s hours, telephone number and address, the search giant is now including details about whether or not the location has a wheelchair-accessible entrance. The new feature launched late last year and is available globally. Accessibility details are based on submissions from users. Business owners can also submit information about accessibility through Google My Business. The Google initiative is similar to the information offered by Wheelmap.org, a website where people can rate the wheelchair accessibility of places that are of interest.