Google and UNHCR’s first and unique portal on the war in Syria

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.05.23

All you want to know about Syria in a unique website. It’s called Searching for Syria and has been launched by Google and UNHCR in order to give the right information on the country and the conflict to thousands of people confused by pages and pages of incomplete news and false beliefs. The portal addresses five main questions:

1) What was Syria like before the war?

2) What is happening in Syria?

3) Who is a refugee?

4) Where are Syrian refugees going?

5) How can I help Syrian refugees?

The website, provided with data, interactive maps, charts and videos is available in English, French, Spanish and German. Soon, also an Arabic version will be ready.