Good reasons why you should study Mathematics

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.03.14

Today, March 14th, the Pi Day is celebrated around the world. Even in Italy, where for the first time it is celebrated at the Ministry of Education. In this Country, to have a mathematics degree is very useful to find a job. 83% of graduates in Mathematics, in fact, within one year after graduation, find a job with a net monthly salary of €1,076. Furthermore, 5 years after graduation, 55% of them get a permanent contract. According to the President and CEO of FourStars, a company accredited by the Italian Ministry of Welfare and specialized in apprenticeships, students studying Mathematics have more chances of being employed because, on the contrary of what happens for graduates with a degree in Humanities, the supply is lower than demand. Furthermore, Mathematics graduates have the advantage of being able to apply the scientific method to various contexts and to solve complex problems even if formulated in non-mathematical language.