Good news for Spanish individuals with disabilities hoping to wed

Good news for Spanish individuals with disabilities hoping to wedby Ivano Abbadessa - 2017.07.03
From now on, in Spain, there will no longer be obstacles for individuals with disabilities who want to get married. Currently, a new civil code is replacing an earlier discriminatory regulation. One that required individuals with mental, sensorial, or intellectual handicaps to present a doctor’s note attesting to their ability to consent to matrimony, prior to proceeding with the ceremony. Finally, this “historic discrimination” as it was termed by many associations, will no longer exist and will put an end to the invasion of emotional lives of people with disabilities. According to the Justice Ministry in Madrid, the correct interpretation of this law will be clear, once and for all: only in singular cases where there is a particularly grave situation, might the judgment of a physician regarding an individual’s ability to pronounce the fateful “I do” be sought.
