Good news for aspiring top models who are black, curvy and trans

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.03.21

Good news for lesbian or women of color, who have a few extra pounds. Seeing as the latest report published in the fashion magazine The Fashion Post, highlights the fact that there is an increase in young models in these categories who are walking down the most famous runways of New York, Paris, London and Milan. For the fall collection 2017, these women represented 27.9% of the total, an all-time record. Which represents a +2.5% increase compared to the spring collection 2017. The most diversity-friendly runway for fall 2017 is New York. With 31.5% of top model with ethnic origins, and 26 plus-size – a large increase compared to spring 2017 that saw only 16 in this category and 12 transgender. The other three cities no transgender models yet.





