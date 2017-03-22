Good news for aspiring doctors in Italy

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.03.22

In Italy, the Ministry of Education, University and Research (Miur) is obligated to publish how many places are left vacant in the school of specialization in medicine. The Lazio Regional Administrative Court (TAR) ordered this practice after a medical student was refused entry into his area of specialization, despite his good standing in the exams that placed him close to another student who was admitted. Documents pertaining to admission tests were then placed under scrutiny, because understanding how many places were left open is the only way to have an accurate analysis of the student’s possibility of gaining entry into his chosen specialty area.