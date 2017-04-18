Golf and autism go surprisingly well together

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.04.18

What if the next Tiger Woods were an individual with autism? Which is a question that comes to mind after seeing the documentary that shows numerous families in New York who tell stories about the remarkable progress of their kids with autism who participated in a special sports project, sponsored by the association BJAGA. It seems that the young kids with autsim are perfectly comfortable with the golf while they stroll across the green courses, trying to place their ball accurately in the holes. And the families have noted three benefits, in particular. Concentration: a weak point in autistic individuals, but which golf requires due to its orientation towards precision; Calming effect: it is a sport that is very relaxing, due to its routine nature; Reflection: it helps form a positive self-image and to modulate the flow of thoughts.

Voices From The Outside from BJAGA on Vimeo.