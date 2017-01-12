Going to the gym could give you body dysmorphia

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.01.12

Going to the gym could be dangerous. An exposure to extremely muscly physiques could be leading to distorted body perceptions among young males and females. Body image distortion is often blamed on exposure to idealized images in the media. But a first study from Macquarie University, in Australia, has analyzed exactly how the brain reacts when people see these images. Looking at just muscular images could make you start to see muscularity as normal over thinness and vice versa. The team confirmed previous findings that exposure to an image of someone with low body fat caused average bodies to seem fatter but also found the same to be true in images of those with high muscularity. The study indicates that people who spend a lot of time reading bodybuilding magazines or websites, watching professional sports or spending time with athletes at the gym could develop muscle dysmorphia as a visual aftereffect.