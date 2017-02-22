GoFundMe teams up with Special Olympics to empower athletes

by Editorial Staff - 2017.02.22

A crowdfunding for thousands of athletes with disabilities from around the world prepare to converge upon the Special Olympics. GoFundMe has partnered with Special Olympics to highlight the stories of hundreds of athletes set to compete in the World Winter Games in Austria next month. Nearly 500 campaigns on the crowdfunding platform developed by teams and coaches as well as Olympians and other influencers are designed to showcase the athletes while also helping them foot the bill for travel, coaching, equipment and other expenses. The appointment of the Austrian Alps will bring together thousands of athletes with mental disabilities from all over the world.