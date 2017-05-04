Gluten-free diet can damage the heart of those without celiac disease

Gluten-free diet can damage the heart of those without celiac diseaseby Annalisa Lista - 2017.05.04
A gluten-free diet can be lethal for people without celiac disease because it increases risk for cardiovascular illnesses. This fact was recently highlighted in a study undertaken by the University of Harvard published in the British Medical Journal. The authors of the study monitored the eating habits and health status of a large sample of men and women without any food allergies, for 26 years,. The results of this long-sterm analysis indicated that those who followed a diet almost completely lacking bread and pasta, as well as whole grains, had much higher risk of heart disease compared to those with a diet rich in gluten. In the first group, the number of individuals with coronary pathologies were 352 cases per every 100,000 individuals compared to the second group which amounted to 277 cases. The reasons for this were highlighted: whole grains, including barley, farro, and quinoa are rich in fibre, minerals and nutrients that are important to heart health. Therefore, those who eliminate these foods, provoke irreversible damage in the long-term. Bones can also suffer, as has been demonstrated in a recent study on that topic.
Obese adults should be given a year of slimming classesOverweight or obese patients in UK should be offered 12 months of weight-loss classes rather than the standard three months, according to research showing that the move could prevent tens of thousands of cases of obesity-related diseases over the next 25 years. Study from the University of Cambridge published in Leggi tutto...
Climate change could be the answer to the obesity crisisHotter weather caused by climate change could help combat obesity by getting people to do more exercise, scientists claim. A study of almost two million people published in in Nature Human Behaviour found they engaged in more physical activity - such as running, gardening, golf or walking - when temperatures Leggi tutto...
New soda tax forces people to drink more waterAgainst carbonated and sugar-filled drinks, taking a hard stance pays off. Case in point is Berkeley, California, first in the USA to apply the soft drink tax. A measure that, according to a super-study published today in Plos Medicine, brought about the desired results. Not only because the sales of Coca-Cola/Fanta Leggi tutto...
Recovering from an eating disorder by building a new wardrobeMany women give the size of their clothing so much power. For women struggling with an eating disorder, that power has a crippling hold over their ability to ever recover. A new nonprofit is helping women tackle one of the most common but often overlooked challenges during eating disorder recovery: Leggi tutto...
What happens when people without celiac disease follow no-gluten dietsThe fashionable “no-gluten”, “no-lactose” diets will condemn young people to an old age where aching bones will be the rule, not the exception. This so-called “clean eating”, in other words, following a diet of a person affected with celiac disease or food intolerance, when these disturbances do not actually exist, Leggi tutto...
Anti-celiac vaccine no longer a chimeraGood news for the increasing number of individuals with celiac disease throughout the world. Soon they might be able to take advantage of a vaccine that puts and end to their endless lists of food "off-limits". At least, this is what a long study conducted by University of Chicago and Leggi tutto...