Gluten-free diet can damage the heart of those without celiac disease

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.05.04

A gluten-free diet can be lethal for people without celiac disease because it increases risk for cardiovascular illnesses. This fact was recently highlighted in a study undertaken by the University of Harvard published in the British Medical Journal. The authors of the study monitored the eating habits and health status of a large sample of men and women without any food allergies, for 26 years,. The results of this long-sterm analysis indicated that those who followed a diet almost completely lacking bread and pasta, as well as whole grains, had much higher risk of heart disease compared to those with a diet rich in gluten. In the first group, the number of individuals with coronary pathologies were 352 cases per every 100,000 individuals compared to the second group which amounted to 277 cases. The reasons for this were highlighted: whole grains, including barley, farro, and quinoa are rich in fibre, minerals and nutrients that are important to heart health. Therefore, those who eliminate these foods, provoke irreversible damage in the long-term. Bones can also suffer, as has been demonstrated in a recent study on that topic.