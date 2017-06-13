Giving vegetables seductive names to struggle against obesity

Giving vegetables seductive names to struggle against obesityby Annalisa Lista - 2017.06.13
Labelling fruit and vegetables dishes with seductive names to convince children and adults to eat them. This is what suggest researchers at Stanford University after carrying out an experiment, for six months, in some university cafeterias. Here, each day, a vegetable dish was labelled up in different ways, from the most traditional one, such as: “carrots” to the most attractive: “twisted citrus-glazed carrots. During this period, researchers have found, veggie sales went up by 25% when indulgent labels were used. It’s a matter of psychology. “When most people are making a dining decision, they are motivated by taste. And studies show that people tend to think of healthier options as less tasty for some reason. Labels really can influence our sensory experience, affecting how tasty and filling we think food will be” – experts concluded.
