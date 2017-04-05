Girls with autism have more empathy than boys

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.04.05

Girls with autism are better at overcoming their difficulties with social skills. According to a new study, carried out at Holland’s Leiden University and involving 68 teenagers, girls are far more likely than boys to react to other people with empathy. As part of the test, the researcher pretended to have caught her finger in the ringbinder of a file, and exclaimed: ‘Ow, that hurt,‘ while shaking her hand in pain. The girls more often responded to the emotion of the person conducting the test with questions such as: ‘Are you OK?‘ The boys, on the other hand, looked for a solution to the problem: ‘If you do it like this, you won’t trap your finger.‘ It is a landmark step in developing more research on girls with autism, since most data focuses on males. In addition, this may call for a different gender approach and strategy for teenagers with autism.