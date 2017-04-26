Girls and women under-represented in ICT

by Editorial Staff - 2017.04.26

About 1.4 million people were studying Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) in the European Union (EU) in 2015. Girls were largely in a minority, accounting for only 17% of all ICT students. Across the EU Member States, their share ranged from less than 10% in Netherlands (6%), Luxembourg (8%) and Slovenia (10%) to over 30% in Bulgaria (34%), Belgium (33%) and Greece (31%). A similar pattern could be observed on the labour market. Almost 8 million people were employed in the EU as ICT specialists in 2015. The figures show that the profession was predominately male as women represented only 16% (1.2 million) of all ICT specialists employed in the EU. Across the EU Member States, women accounted for less than 12% of ICT specialists in the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary, while 1 ICT specialist out of 4 was a woman in Bulgaria, Romania and Latvia. This information is published by Eurostat on the occasion of International Girls in ICT Day, celebrated on the 4th Thursday in April every year. It is a global initiative aimed at raising awareness among girls and young women about the importance of digital skills and encouraging them to consider studies and careers in information and communication technologies.