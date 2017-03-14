Girl with cat eye syndrome challenges the world of high fashion

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.03.14

Caitin Stickels, a young American model with Cat Eye Syndrome has challenged the fashion world by agreeing to pose for one of the most famous photographers currently working in the international art scene, Nick Knight. Together they have challenged the stereotypes of traditional beauty. Caitin has a rare genetic disease that results in malformations of the face and of the iris. When Knight discovered her by chance on the social network Instagram, which has more than 10,000 followers, he wanted to celebrate her particularity and proposed a set of photographs inspired by the paintings of Gustav Klimt. Their successful partnership, however, caused a heated debate in the world of high fashion between those who have a fixed idea of what they feel fits, and those, like Knight, who prefer to celebrate diversity.



