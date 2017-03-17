GIF against bullying arrive for adolecents

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.03.17

An awarness campaign to fight bullying with a language that young people know well, GIF. The idea came from the European antibullying Network that launched a series of animated videos that show scenes of violence among teenagers. “Escalating GIF” concentrates principally on the violent crescendo that these acts usually bring about. Starting with glances, words, and ending up with physical fighting. The GIF format enables viewers to actually see the victim’s emotional response, often rendered helpless by the terrifying rhythm of the attacks. This initiative is symbolically very strong, seeing as it has been promoted within the context of the current episodes of humiliation at school often posted on line to make people laugh. It becomes apparent that the adolescents here are not actors, but, rather, students of the John Lennon high school, well-known in the past for the bullying that occurred in the classrooms there.