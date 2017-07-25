Gianni Amelio’s film of immigrants crossing the open sea

Gianni Amelio’s film of immigrants crossing the open seaby Annalisa Lista - 2017.07.25
The daily dangers of immigrants that leave their homeland are shown in Granma. The short film directed by Gianni Amelio, part of an informational campaign called Aware Migrants launched by the International Organization for Migration that is part of the Italian Interior Ministry. Amelio’s film to be shown at the 70th edition of the Locarno film festival in August, was filmed entirely in Nigeria, with local cast and crew, and takes place between Lagos and the small town of Badagry. The dangers in open sea, the inhumane treatment of the traffickers, the death of loved ones, are only a few of the topics covered to raise public awareness on the delicate issue of immigration. The short’s sound track, made up of a rap tune “Challenging death”, written by Alfie Nze and interpreted by two young protagonists in the film, has already given rise to a music video that is making the rounds on social media.
Banning the veil does not violate religious freedom
Prohibition of the niqab, the Islamic veil that leaves only the eyes visible, does not violate the European Convention on Human Rights. This was established by the Strasbourg Court who rejected the appeals of three Muslims who were opposed to the ban on wearing headscarves that cover the face, in Read More.
This is why Italian families are pleased to host foreign students
To know the world while staying at home. This is the opportunity offered by the Foundation called “Intercultura” to more than 800 Italian families who each year decide to host foreign students for free. And what are the main reasons why they are so willing to welcome them? According to Read More.
She betrayed Le Pen for an Iranian refugee
The love story between Béatrice Huret and Moktar is not your usual romantic tale. In fact, the union between the 45-year old French woman, who until a few years ago was an ardent follower of the ultra-racist, Marine Le Pen, and a young Iranian immigrant, is anything but conventional. Just Read More.
How many immigrants there are in the European Union
In 2015, a total of 4.7 million people immigrated to one of the 28 Member States of the European Union, while at least 2.8 million emigrants were reported to have left an EU Member State. Half of the immigrants (2.4 million) were non-EU citizens. In total, on 1 January 2016, Read More.
To avoid problems with fanatics blasphemy law is abolished
A sign in favor of secularism and against religious extremism. This was the motivation for which the Danish Parliament abolished a blasphemy law dating back to 1683, with an overwhelming majority. The so-called paragraph 140 of the penal code spoke in particular to the penalty of a fine or 4 Read More.
The ad against terrorism that has touched the web
"I will tell God everything. That you’ve filled the cemeteries with our children and emptied our school desks. That you’ve sparked unrest and turned our streets into darkness". These are the words pronounced by the voiceover of a child while a kamikaze prepares a bomb. This is how starts the Read More.