Getting closer to international statute for students with disabilities

Getting closer to international statute for students with disabilitiesby Beatrice Credi - 2017.07.06
On behalf of disabled students throughout the world, a new “international student with disabilities” status has abeen requested from the UN by three French associations (CGE, Fédéeh and Hanploi DAC) . The aim is to have this new status serve as a way to limit as much as possible discrimination and difficulty for the 24,000 young people with handicaps around the world, who for scholastic/accademic reasons pack their bags each year and move temporarily to another country. A number that is increasing +13% each year. The proposed statute is organized into four areas:
1) Diplomatic, for providing a reference point in each embassy or consulate.
2) Medical, for guaranteeing access to healthcare treatment and procedures that facilitate reimbursement of related expenditures.
3) Financial, for limiting additional costs of special local services or adaptive transportation.
4) Administrative, for the creation of a single identification document that could be valid anywhere.
Though the proposal was presented to the UN Commision on Human Rights at the end of June, 2017, it will not be discussed until January, 2018.
Ava is new app for deaf users who want to chat
Ava is the new app that lets deaf users converse with many people simultaneously. Thanks to this innovative tool, a person who is deaf or with serious hearing impairment can be interactive and participate in group discussions. Ava converts verbal utterances from multiple individuals into written, visual subtitles within less
Shiatsu offers new profession for blind individuals
In a room with green walls and soft music, Jason Pérez, a man who was left blind after an accident, learns the art of shiatsu (massage). Here, at the Universidad de medicina oriental of Managua, Nicaragua, these courses in this antique massage technique are being offered for free to Jason:
New app helps police assist victims with autism
AutismTalk is the first app created for Law and Order professionals who might need to come to the aid of someone with autism. Communication with the person in need of assistance will be in the form of images of the parts of the body that could be involved in a trauma or injury. In
Italian ‘After Us’ law has special trust for those adhering to the initiative
Trust in Life is the name of the first trust created by an Italian financial institution with which to address the special law "Dopo di Noi" (After Us), which helps parents guarantee that their disabled children will be taken care of, once they are gone. The project, the culmination of
3D Printing has an answer to scoliosis
Patients with scoliosis can soon expect greatly improved spinal corsets made with 3D printing technology instead of traditional plaster molding. Traditionally, these corsets are made from a plaster mold. A custom model is manufactured for each patient. 3D printing could be set to change this and even give better results
Tablet in Braille for teaching geometry
A tablet in Braille to facilitate teaching geometry to blind children. Feelif is a revolutionary item created by the company 4WEB, located in Slovenia. The apparatus has a raised pad on the screen and sends the little users commands in the form of sounds, voice, and vibrations. Which, in turn,