Getting closer to international statute for students with disabilities

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.07.06

On behalf of disabled students throughout the world, a new “international student with disabilities” status has abeen requested from the UN by three French associations (CGE, Fédéeh and Hanploi DAC) . The aim is to have this new status serve as a way to limit as much as possible discrimination and difficulty for the 24,000 young people with handicaps around the world, who for scholastic/accademic reasons pack their bags each year and move temporarily to another country. A number that is increasing +13% each year. The proposed statute is organized into four areas:

1) Diplomatic, for providing a reference point in each embassy or consulate.

2) Medical, for guaranteeing access to healthcare treatment and procedures that facilitate reimbursement of related expenditures.

3) Financial, for limiting additional costs of special local services or adaptive transportation.

4) Administrative, for the creation of a single identification document that could be valid anywhere.

Though the proposal was presented to the UN Commision on Human Rights at the end of June, 2017, it will not be discussed until January, 2018.