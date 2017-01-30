Germany respons loud and clear to Trump’s immigration policy

by Raffaele Nappi - 2017.01.30

Refugees have also been a contributing factor to the German economy. For the third year in a row, the German GDP has grown (+1,9% in 2016) and it is thanks to the economic movement generated by the welcoming of the immigrants. There have been thousands of new employment contracts in the public as well as the private sectors: for management of the centers, apartments, and the provision of services related to those seeking asylum in Germany. In addition to all this, there is also the positive impact on overall consumer spending that more than a million new individuals bring with them. These data emerged from the annual report of the Finance Ministry that highlights and rewards the open-door policy (towards the Syrian immigrants) that Chancellor Merkel adopted, at all costs, against almost everyone surronding her. It remains to be seen if this will be enough to help her win the next elections, in autumn.