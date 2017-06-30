Germany legalises same sex marriage

Related:

5 facts about gay marriages in the USA Five facts have emerged regarding gay marriages in the U.S. as reported by Pew Research Center. 1) Popular consensus over unions between two people of the same sex has continued to increase: + 8% over the last ten years. 2) Those most in favor of gay marriages are mostly young and atheists. 3)

Marriage among 3 men is Fake News Just a simple declaration of joint assets in front of a notary, not a marriage. This is the truth that unmasks the claim made in the International press of the first polyamorous marriage in the world. The trio formed by Manuel Bermudez, Víctor Hugo Prada and Alejandro Rodriguez, declared having

Lgbt couples in Denmark prefer church weddings The number of homosexual Danish couples who prefer a religious ceremony over a municipal one is growing. Since Copenhagen legalized gay marriages, in 2012, over 400 marriages among people of the same gender have been carried out by a priest in the Lutheran-Evangelical Church, the national religion. In 2016 alone, 105

Scottish Episcopal Church votes to allow same-sex weddings The Scottish Episcopal Church has voted to allow gay couples to marry in church. It makes it the first major Christian church in the UK to allow same-sex marriages. The vote to amend canon law on marriage, removing the stipulation that it is between a man and a woman, was

The Council of Europe approves Italian civil unions for gay couples Thanks to the introduction of civil unions for gay couples Italy has done its job. The Council of Europe closed the case file concerning Italy which was opened following the 2015 condemnation by the European Court of Human Rights. In that judgment, Strasbourg judges had ruled that Italy had violated