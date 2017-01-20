Germany joins other EU countries in approving therapeutic cannabis

by Editorial Staff - 2017.01.20

Lawmakers in Germany unanimously approved the use of cannabis for therapeutic reasons. The new law that will take effect in March 2017, regulates the use of pharmacological therapies based on marijuana, prescribed for patients with serious forms of tumor, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis. Reimbursement from health insurance companies is allowed for purchase of these drugs, but patients will not be permitted to cultivate cannabis themselves, as possession of the substance is still illegal in Germany. With this “yes” vote of the Bundestag, Germany joins the increasingly longer list of EU countries, including Italy, that consent to this type of therapy in some patient populations.