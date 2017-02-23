Genital herpes in pregnant women can lead to autism in offpsring

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.02.23

Women actively infected with genital herpes during early pregnancy risk to have a baby with autism. Because the infection can indirectly manage the natural brain development of the fetus. A finding coming from research at Columbia University who have carried out the first study of this kind. Experts have analyzed blood samples form a large group of women, finding that those who, at 18th week of gestation, had active genital herpes, had twice the risk, compared to others, to have a baby with autism. A fact verified only in males.