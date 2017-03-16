Gender fluid is on stage tonight

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.03.16

Alex would like to be a “fa’afafine”. A Samoan word that means gender fluid, i.e. a gender identity best described as a dynamic mix of boy and girl. Alex is a “gender creative child”, or just a boy-girl, as he likes to define himself. For this reason, one day he dresses as a superhero and the day after like a princess, stealing heeled shoes from Mom’s closet. Alex is the protagonist of the controversial show that will be on stage today, March 16, at the “Teatro della Tosse” of Genoa. The goal is to bring to public attention the reality of “gender fluid” people and above all to defend the freedom of expression. Given that, because of the subject, this performance is undergoing a real attempt at censorship with many canceled dates in many Italian cities. This is why, the admission to today’s replication will be free on a first come first served basis.