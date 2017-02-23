Gender disparity is also the fault of teachers

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.02.23

In France, it is also the teachers’ fault if gender disparity persists in the classroom. At least, a loud and clear j’accuse, from the French government’s ’Haut Conseil à l’Egalité entre les Femmes et les Hommes’ (High Council for the Equality of Women and Men), has made it clear that scholastic personnel are poorly trained and disinterested in the issue. The data confirmed this hypothesis in two key areas. The first. Teaching staff tends to interact more frequently and more willingly with males (56%) than with females (44%). The second. In the didactic materials and school manuals, produced by the Education Ministry, girls remain marginal figures, or, at best, stereotypical. Just to give one example, the textbooks used in elementary school not only contain only 40% of female characters, but when they are portrayed, in 70% of the cases, they are associated with house cleaning, cooking, and taking care of the house. Only 3% are seen as representing a scientific profession.