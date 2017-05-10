Gardening at school reduces childhood obesity

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.05.10

Overweight children who take up gardening are more likely to lose weight in just one year. A study published in the Journal of Nutrition Education and Behavior, revealed that the gardening classes dramatically improved student’s health. Researchers studied the impact of gardening lessons to children aged nine to 10-years-old at four schools in California. The team studied 230 children who had been offered the lessons and 179 who had not over the course of one school year. As part of the study, conducted under the Shaping Healthy Choices Programme (SHCP), students grew and harvested their own vegetables, which were then used in cooking demonstrations or taken home. The produce served in the school canteen reflected the garden harvest, which was also featured in newsletters send homes to the children’s families. The BMI and waist-to-height ratio were greatly improved in intervention groups, with the overweight or obese population declining from 55.6 to 37.8 per cent. The dramatic decrease in BMI, although unexpected in this short time frame, demonstrated that the programme was effective due to positive health messages and reinforcing nutrition concepts throughout the school and home environments.