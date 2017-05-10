Gardening at school reduces childhood obesity

Gardening at school reduces childhood obesityby Beatrice Credi - 2017.05.10
Overweight children who take up gardening are more likely to lose weight in just one year. A study published in the Journal of Nutrition Education and Behavior, revealed that the gardening classes dramatically improved student’s health. Researchers studied the impact of gardening lessons to children aged nine to 10-years-old at four schools in California. The team studied 230 children who had been offered the lessons and 179 who had not over the course of one school year. As part of the study, conducted under the Shaping Healthy Choices Programme (SHCP), students grew and harvested their own vegetables, which were then used in cooking demonstrations or taken home. The produce served in the school canteen reflected the garden harvest, which was also featured in newsletters send homes to the children’s families. The BMI and waist-to-height ratio were greatly improved in intervention groups, with the overweight or obese population declining from 55.6 to 37.8 per cent. The dramatic decrease in BMI, although unexpected in this short time frame, demonstrated that the programme was effective due to positive health messages and reinforcing nutrition concepts throughout the school and home environments.
The perfect formula to reduce childhood obesity25 minutes of sport three times a week. It’s the perfect formula to reduce childhood obesity and its economic consequences. To calculate it, experts at the Global Obesity Prevention Center have developed a software where data relative to the state of health and lifestyle of 32 million children aged 8-11 Read More...
Three golden rules to fight obesity in childrenTo grow healthy and trim kids it is necessary to follow three golden rules: eat at the same time every day, go to bed at the same time, and watch little TV. A study recently published in the International Journal of Obesity, looked at 11,000 English children at 3 years of age, Read More...
Shop window dummies encourage anorexiaIf more girls than guys are obsessed with the thigh gap it is also the fault of dummies in shop windows. At least this is what British study has claimed in a recent publication in Journal of Eating Disorder. After having visited clothes boutiques situated in two cities chosen for Read More...
This dietary absurdity explains the USA obesity epidemicFor the majority of American kids french fries represent the only vegetable in their diets. The predominance of junk-food in the diet of USA citizens is well-known, but the poor quality of kids’ diets in that country, recently documented in a study published in Pediatrics, leaves any reader with his/her Read More...
Science tells us that using food to comfort kids is not wise“Eat and you’ll feel better”. The famous line parents give to their kids from an early age, to try and make them feel better. But, using food to negotiate a child’s mood can end up being a precursor to anorexia, bulimia, or obesity in adolescence. At least, that is what Read More...
Recovering from an eating disorder by building a new wardrobeMany women give the size of their clothing so much power. For women struggling with an eating disorder, that power has a crippling hold over their ability to ever recover. A new nonprofit is helping women tackle one of the most common but often overlooked challenges during eating disorder recovery: Read More...