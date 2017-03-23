Future Italian doctors start training in high school

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.03.23

For most high school seniors in Italy, the terror of the final State exam (obligatory in Italy) is not as great as the fear of the admissions test for studying Medicine in university. Those who aspire to wear the white coat are mostly absent from class their last year, mentally, rather than physically. To solve this problem, an experiment at the Leonardo da Vinci school in the Italian city of Reggio Calabria, proved to be enormously successful, to the point that the education Ministry is planning on extending it to a national level. What they did was integrate the subject matters from the admissions test into the standard, yearly didactic program (dictated by the Ministry of Education). In this way, students were well prepared and as high as 90% passed the university entrance exame in Medicine, without compromising their schoolwork during the year.