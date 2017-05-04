Funeral home refused to cremate gay man

by Editorial Staff - 2017.05.04

Robert Huskey and Jack Zawadski were together for more than half a century. When the former died, a funeral parlour allegedly told his husband they would not handle his ashes. For most of the 52 years they were in a relationships, Jack Zawadski doesn’t remember much in the way of anti-gay discrimination. But in a lawsuit filed in federal court in Pearl River County, Miss., Zawadski said that prejudice finally reared its head when he was most vulnerable: last May, when Huskey died at age 86 after a long illness. In a 14-page complaint, Zawadski, 82, said the funeral home that had been prearranged to pick up and cremate Huskey’s body refused at the last minute, telling the nursing home that they don’t “deal with their kind.” Zawadski said his motives for bringing the suit are not financial but rather to ensure that no one else goes through what he experienced. In a video produced by Lambda Legal, Zawadski said through tears that the funeral home had shown disrespect toward his husband. “This, I hope, brings him some honour,” he said.