From model to designer, brilliant career for a star with Down’s Syndrome

by Angelica Basile - 2017.02.15

To be the most famous run-way model with Down’s Syndrome was not enough. Now, during New York Fashion Week, Madeline Stuart, has launched a clothes line, entirely designed by her. It’s called 21 Reasons Why and features sweaters, leggings, pants and sweatshirts, all with her signature garish and loud colors. Fitting for this vivacious 20-year-old Australian, who just two years ago, was the first person in the world with trisomy 21 to walk down a fashion runway. After having posed for the glossy covers of Vogue and Cosmopolitan, to name only a few, she decided to realize another dream, to become a real business owner. “It has never occurred to my daughter that there is something she might not be able to do” – Madeline’s mom points out– “and with this debut as businesswoman, she is confirming, once again, to the entire world, that hope and dreams are what make things become a reality for each one of us, regardless of chromosomes”.

